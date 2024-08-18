Terron Armstead coaching Patrick Paul from sidelines is the best clip you'll see today
By Brian Miller
When you are a young, up-and-coming NFL player, it helps to get tutored by those who have been in the league and know what they are doing. Miami Dolphins Patrick Paul has one of the best tutors: Terron Armstead.
For the second preseason game in a row, Paul played left tackle. The Dolphins are going all-in on preparing him for the upcoming season. They should; if there is one thing to be said about Armstead, it is that he isn't always available.
In the win over Washington, Armstead took the time to be a mentor rather than just a player watching from the sidelines. Instead, he decided to coach up his new teammate. This is just awesome:
Patrick Paul is making a ton of noise for the Dolphins this summer
It's a great thing to see, as many NFL players don't take to becoming mentors for fear of their own jobs being taken by someone much younger and cheaper. In Armstead's case, his class as an individual, his love for the game, and the knowledge that his career is winding down makes the decision to help Paul out an easy one.
Armstead knows that when he misses a game or two this year, it could be Paul who steps into that role, and judging by the work the second-round pick has gotten in the first two preseason games, the Dolphins might think that will be the case as well. Paul has been impressive through camp and in both games thus far. It would be interesting if the Dolphins could call his number when Armstead goes out.
Last year, Kendall Lamm stepped in, and he played well in Armstead's place. Lamm is now lining up as the backup to right tackle Austin Jackson. Knowing that Paul is capable of playing sooner rather than the assumed 2025 season is better for the Dolphins, and if he gets on the field, he may not give the job back. He will, but his future continues to look very good.