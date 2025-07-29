Dolphins rookie puts the league on notice with dominant day at camp

If the Miami Dolphins are going to be any good this year, they need their rookies to play at a high level. On the first day of full pads, a couple are standing out, and one new starter is shining.



Kenneth Grant was the first player taken by the Dolphins in the 2025 NFL Draft. He has been showcasing his talent throughout OTAs and mini-camps, as well as in the first week of training camp, but without full contact, it's hard to gauge his true abilities.

In front of Grant is Jonah Savaiinaea, the Dolphins' 2025 second-round pick who has been a standout at practices thus far. The two went head-to-head on Tuesday, and the immovable object got moved.



MiamiDolphins.com's Travis Wingfield reported on Tuesday that Grant took Savaiinaea back off the line in what is becoming an impressive camp for Grant.

Kenneth Grant is taking dudes for rides in 1 on 1's. I saw him take Jonah, who might be the hardest dude on the team to move, and walked him back several yards.



Conversely, nobody has gotten an inch on Patrick Paul. Pure stonewalling. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 29, 2025

Patrick Paul is quickly making Miami Dolphins fans forget about Terron Armstead's retirement

The biggest question entering camp this year was how the Dolphins' second-year left tackle would play after Terron Armstead's retirement.

While Paul saw playing time in 2024, he is slated to take over the boundary full-time in 2025. So far, Paul is dominating, and it's not the first time we've heard this.

The good news is that pads are on, so the physical level is much higher. Paul is holding his own against some of the best edge rushers in the league. Paul's success at left tackle will be critical to Miami's offensive success this year.

Savaiinaea is going to have some ups and downs, so this showdown between rookies is going to be good. Grant's progress in camp can't be understated either.

Miami lost Calais Campbell this past offseason, and aside from Zach Sieler, the interior defensive line is made up of mostly rookies. Benito Jones has stood out as well, and he, along with rookie Jordan Phillips, should make up the top rotation at the position this year.

Tuesday was a good day for both sides of the trench, and that must continue through the weeks ahead as the Dolphins will soon begin joint practices throughout August.

