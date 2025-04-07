Terron Armstead gives relief to Dolphins fans with recent comments

It was reportedly a fun-filled, who's-who, at the retirement party of former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead this past weekend. From the most recent quarterback he blocked for, Tua Tagovailoa, to his legendary previous one, Drew Brees, it was something to see.

Armstead spoke with reporters outside the event, and naturally, his heir-apparent was mentioned. Patrick Paul, who also attended the party, will be the penciled-in left tackle to start for the Dolphins in 2025.

With Terron Armstead retiring, the future of the Miami Dolphins at left tackle is in Patrick Paul’s hands.



“He’s the guy,” Armstead said of Paul. “It’s his time. He knows it. He’ll be ready. He’s a worker. He’s talented. You put those two together, you’ll have success.



If Miami is going to have a decent or better season than they did in 2024, Paul is going to play a huge role. Luckily, he has Armstead's support and can take with him a year of mentorship as well.



If the Dolphins believe in Paul, it will be seen later this month in the draft. Miami shouldn't have to draft another tackle early, and instead, they should concentrate on fixing the inside of their offensive line.

A lot of things have to go right for Paul to eventually lock himself into throwing his own retirement party 10 or more years from now. First, he has to consistently start and build his resume.

There is a lot to like about Paul, and his work ethic has been good, if only for one season. When he played last season in place of Armstead, he wasn't bad. His worst game was against Cleveland Browns All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett, but most young linemen struggle against him.

Paul has a lot to build upon after a promising first season in a limited role. Butch Barry returning as Miami's offensive line coach will be something that should help build that continuity.

He has the size to be a mountain, but he needs to get his anchor lower and not allow himself to be stood up quickly, where he can lose his footing. Off the edge, quicker pass-rushers know they can take a wider burst to get around Paul, who can be sluggish at times, and that's something he can improve on.

Overall, Paul may not be the most well-rounded option, but Dolphins general manager Chris Grier drafted him last year to learn from Armstead and then take over. Hopefully, he kept good notes!

