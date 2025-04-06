Dolphins' 2025 draft plans are obvious after Terron Armstead retirement

The Miami Dolphins haven't exactly been known for having the foresight to predict what might happen in the future and thus plan for it. They did this time.

In 2024, Chris Grier started to look at the bigger picture at left tackle. He knew he couldn't release Terron Armstead but used his second-round draft pick to take his replacement just in case Armstead didn't return for the 2025 season.

Armstead isn't returning, and suddenly, the Dolphins' decision to take Patrick Paul last year looks much better.

There is a caveat, however. Paul isn't experienced and didn't log much playing time last year. In three starts last season and a total of 17 games, Paul took 337 total snaps, good enough for 30%.

Paul brings a lot to the table but is still considered developmental. Will Chris Grier take a different approach to the draft following Armstead's retirement? In some ways, yes.

Terron Armstead retirement may force Dolphins into making changes to draft board

Anyone who thinks Grier will give up on Paul after one season would be wrong. The left tackle job is his. The Dolphins will, however, need more depth, and while it would be hard to imagine them taking a tackle early, it isn't out of the question. The Dolphins need interior linemen, and by taking a tackle who can also play guard, Grier would be doubling down on the most important position on the line.

If Paul were to fail, another player would be ready to take over, but should Paul succeed, that draft pick could eventually take over for Austin Jackson in a year. It's a win/win for the Dolphins.

More than likely, however, the Dolphins will not go with an offensive lineman early. Instead, expect them to explore that option in Rounds 3 and 4, which would make more sense.

Grier doesn't typically look far enough forward, but his decision to take Paul last year looks a lot better now.

