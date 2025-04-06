Dolphins suffer a gigantic loss with latest Terron Armstead news

In the span of a single week, the Miami Dolphins have now lost two of their top vocal and inspirational leaders, one on both sides of the ball.



Early last week, Calais Campbell opted to take the bigger paycheck from the Arizona Cardinals rather than run it back with the Dolphins one more time. It wasn't a shocking decision, as most didn't see Campbell coming back to Miami, but most thought he would chase a ring with the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, as the week ends, the Dolphins get more news about another veteran leader. Terron Armstead has decided that last year was his final season and will be walking away into retirement.

Prior to the start of free agency, Armstead reduced his contract to the league minimum so the Dolphins could have some working capital. Miami believed he could come back, but they were planning for the worst.



Armstead spent 12 years in the NFL, and when he was healthy, he played at a high level, but over the last several years, staying on the field was a problem. In 2024, Armstead remained relatively healthy all season and played well.

After the Miami Dolphins, Terron Armstead's next stop may not be the Hall of Fame, but it will be a conversation

Armstead gave everything to the league and left pretty much his body on the field. The Dolphins felt he was the needed piece when they added him three seasons ago, but his body wasn't holding up the way he had hoped.

In his three Miami seasons, he was only able to play 13, 10, and 15 games, starting every one that he was available for, but his real contribution to the Dolphins came in the form of his leadership and mentorship along the offensive line.

Even when out of a game, Armstead was often seen talking to the other linemen and coaching them on how to improve their technique.

