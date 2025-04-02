Losing Calais Campbell leaves Dolphins with a huge void (but not on defense)

The Miami Dolphins had an offer for Calais Campbell to return, but the 17-year veteran was offered more money elsewhere.

As is the case often with Chris Grier, he puts less value on certain positions. The Dolphins reportedly offered the veteran a deal in the $2 million range, while the Arizona Cardinals offered him as much as $7.5 million on a one-year contract. Campbell, who started his career with the Cardinals, opted for the money and a return to where it all began.

Campbell's decision leaves yet another hole on the defensive line. Grier, again, low-balled a great talent and lost. The Dolphins have limited options as the draft gets closer and will have to use an early selection to add talent along the defensive line.

Losing Campbell isn't a huge problem for the defensive line, but having him back for another season would have been great. Had he returned, the Dolphins would still need to add more help at the position, but losing Campbell didn't create a bigger hole on the defensive line; it was already there. Instead, they lost a leader.

The Dolphins have good players on the defensive side of the ball. Jalen Ramsey, Bradley Chubb, Jordyn Brooks, and Zach Sieler immediately come to mind. They have Tyreek Hill, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jaylen Waddle on offense.

By losing Calais Campbell and potentially Terron Armstead, the Dolphins are void of veteran leadership

The names we mentioned are good football players, but are they true leaders? Tua doesn't inspire anyone with his pre-game pep talks. Hill quit on the team, and Waddle is non-vocal. Ramsey is great on defense, but he isn't a rah-rah type of corner who will elevate those around him with locker-room inspiration. Campbell was. Armstead is.

Miami could lose Armstead in the coming weeks. He is contemplating a return for another year or retirement. The Dolphins have second-year player Patrick Paul waiting to fill his shoes on the field, but who will Miami replace him with off the field?

Both players were vocal leaders and far more than just mentors. They were respected, admired, and looked up to. They were the two players everyone else turned to for guidance. One of them is gone.

Losing Campbell, the football player, isn't going to rock the team. He is 39 years old. At his best, he is a quality rotational player who seldom practices and plays 100% every play. The Dolphins can replace production; they can't place leadership.

When the 2025 season begins, it will be interesting to see who steps up to lead the team in the locker room and on the field.

