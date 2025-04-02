Mike McDaniel's comments about Zach Wilson won't give Dolphins fans confidence

The Miami Dolphins made a point of letting the media and the fans know a repeat of last season would not happen again in 2025. The solution surprised a lot of people.

Tua Tagovailoa's lack of availability in 2024 was a major point of contention for the team, their fans, coaches, and the media. Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel told reporters they tried to improve the backup quarterback situation last year but couldn't get the money right. Well, when you buy cheap, things break. They vowed it would not happen again.

The solution? Zach Wilson.

This week, McDaniel spoke with the media at the owner's meetings in Palm Beach. He received a question about signing Wilson, and frankly, if this was their plan, it isn't instilling confidence.

Mike McDaniel reveals Zach Wilson was Dolphins' top target at quarterback this offseason

McDaniel said that Wilson was their top choice at quarterback. "A calculated target," in fact.

"It's an inexact science, but we felt he was the best option for us," McDaniel said, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He was a direct, calculated target. We thought that was a way the Miami Dolphins could get better and are excited to see how he seizes that opportunity."

"What I see in Zach is the experience of being the second pick in the draft, being the starter Week 1 and then not fulfilling the rookie contract, that is behind him. To me, that's an exciting prospect because you can't put a measurement on that human ability that is huge at the quarterback position."

Wilson struggled with the Jets, and there could be many reasons for that. He wasn't considered a top-five draft pick (taken No. 2 overall) and was thrown onto the field in Week 1. His development was stunted by below-average line play and a coaching staff that couldn't get much right.

The Dolphins hope they won't need him, but it will be interesting to see how much work he gets during offseason workout sessions and training camp. They need him to get first-team reps.

