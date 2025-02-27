Mike McDaniel reveals Dolphins' free agency plans at quarterback

At a podium in Indianapolis, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel answered questions about the future of his football team and the quarterback position, specifically the No. 2 spot behind Tua Tagovailoa.

Reporters asked McDaniel about the backup quarterback situation after the team's struggles without Tua this season.

Most fans want or expect the Dolphins to address the position in the draft, but the team hadn't publicly revealed its plans. That changed in Indianapolis.

McDaniel revealed that the Dolphins plan to upgrade the room, and it involves a "couple of guys" in free agency and, surprisingly, someone in the draft.

"There's some guys that we're pretty interested in in free agency, and there's guys in the draft as well," McDaniel said. "So I think both avenues afford us an opportunity to improve the room at that position, which I think was pretty obvious, it's on everybody's tip of the tongue that needs to be a focus of ours and it is."

Dolphins fans left to speculate on who the mystery quarterback draft prospect is

We can take two things from these comments. One is that the Dolphins know they have to find a reliable quarterback to play behind Tagovailoa. Two, they are going to prioritize the problem the best they can.

Could the Dolphins enter 2025 with three quarterbacks: Tua, a veteran free agent to back him up, and a third quarterback via the draft? Could that draft pick eventually replace Tua?

If one thing is certain, Dolphins mock drafts must include quarterbacks moving forward. We know the team won't use a first- or second-round pick at the position, but could they use a third-round compensatory selection?

It's intriguing to hear they have someone in mind. The question is how early they will consider drafting a quarterback and how much of McDaniel's answer was coachspeak.

