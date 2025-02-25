Dolphins future with backup QB made obvious with Mike McDaniel comments

The 2025 season for the Miami Dolphins may only be as good as Tua Tagovailoa can take them, but it seems the Miami Dolphins may have a plan to solve the problem that plagued them last year.

Despite finishing his first full season in the NFL in 2023, Tua Tagovailoa was unable to do it again in 2024. With a big, shiny new contract extension and a lot of expectations, the Dolphins slid out of the playoffs on the arms and legs of Tyler Huntley, Mike White, and Skylar Thompson.

Thompson and White are both gone, and Huntely is an impending free agent, but his return to the Dolphins now seems even more uncertain.

Mike McDaniel told members of the media on Tuesday that the Miami looking at free-agent options and a guy they like in the draft.



"There’s some guys that we’re pretty interested in in free agency, and there’s guys in the draft as well."

Chris Grier said after the season the Dolphins were looking at higher-end quarterbacks last offseason but couldn't figure out the money to get a deal done. He acknowledged Miami has to address this situation heading into 2025. Clearly, they have someone in mind, or by the sounds of it, a couple of guys.

Miami Dolphins future for Tyler Huntley all but sealed after Mike McDaniel comments

The Dolphins are going to need a veteran quarterback to serve as the team's top backup. The comments made by McDaniel seem to indicate that Tyler Huntley is not part of that equation. That would make sense.

If the Dolphins wanted Huntley back they could have had a deal done already. He isn't going to cost much and Miami easily could afford to get a deal done now rather than wait.

If the Dolphins are eyeing other quarterbacks, Huntley would be at best a fallback option if negotiations fell through but if that were to happen, it doesn't sound like Miami has much interest in him returning.

