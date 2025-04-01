Calais Campbell's Dolphins decision highlights yet another Chris Grier failure

The Miami Dolphins are getting bad news on Tuesday, as their top choice to pair with Zach Sieler on the defensive line is poised to take his talents out of South Beach.

No, the Dolphins don't play in South Beach, and now, neither does Calais Campbell. The Dolphins made an offer to the longtime veteran defensive tackle and have been patiently waiting to hear if he was going to retire or join another team.

As early as Monday, Mike McDaniel seemed confident Campbell could return for another season, but that isn't what is happening now.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Campbell is heading back to where it all started, signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

After 17 seasons in the NFL, Campbell is heading back to Arizona for an 18th and potentially final season. The Cardinals drafted him in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, an absolute steal.

With Campbell moving on, the Dolphins are left with a massive hole that only Chris Grier could competently create. There are few general managers who truly skip on adding quality to a depleted unit with the hopes of a veteran returning to solve the problem.

Dolphins will suffer considerably for the mistakes of Chris Grier and his handling of the roster

Campbell was terrific in 2024, but the fact that Grier did nothing in free agency to prepare for his departure is a major failure.

Miami has little choice but to go after a defensive tackle on Day 1 of the draft, or at the very minimum, early on Day 2. In fact, don't be surprised if the Dolphins make a move to get further up on the draft board to take someone, as failing to do so will mean Grier reaches at No. 13 or 48.

Currently, Zach Sieler is the only defensive lineman with significant playing time. If the season started today, Sieler would start alongside Benito Jones and Matt Dickerson.

Grier created this problem when he allowed Christian Wilkins to leave two offseasons ago. Banking on Campbell to return was another poor choice, and now Sieler and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver will pay the price. Grier and McDaniel could pay the tab with their jobs at the end of the season.

