Mike McDaniel provides underwhelming updates on Calais Campbell, Teron Armstead

The Miami Dolphins do not know the status of two of their veterans. One is under contract, and the other has a contract offer in hand. To date, no one knows what their future is going to be in Miami.

Mike McDaniel attended the owner's meeting this week in Palm Beach, where he spent time with the media and discussed the uncertainty surrounding Terron Armstead and Calais Campbell.

Campbell played well last season for the Dolphins but is undecided about his future. He could retire, play for another NFL team, or accept an offer that was given to him by the Dolphins. Armstead, on the other hand, is under contract but is also contemplating retirement. Of the two, Campbell would be the bigger help, but where do they currently stand?

McDaniel addressed the situation.

Mike McDaniel still doesn't know what's next for Calais Campbell

"Calais, specifically, is in a unique situation where he's assessing multiple options as a player in the 45th year of his career," McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. "He's assessing those options, and he was a very important player to the team last year. I see him having the opportunity to be a very important player on the team this year."

McDaniel confirmed that Campbell is reviewing his options and that he has more than just the Dolphins and retirement as possibilities.

As of Monday, the Dolphins have only one proven defensive tackle, Zach Sieler, and a rotational backup in Benito Jones.

Mike McDaniel reveals the team is in constant communication with Terron Armstead

Armstead made a team-friendly move early in March when he agreed to reduce his salary to the veteran minimum as he contemplated his future. The move helped the Dolphins financially, but they are still waiting for Armstead to make a decision on his future.

Miami has Patrick Paul waiting in the wings to take over should Armstead retire, making his decision less of a problem for the Dolphins. McDaniel previously said the team is continuing its approach as if Armstead were not going to return. On Monday, he clarified a little more without actually saying much at all.

"I just feel he's getting close," said McDaniel, via the Miami Herald. "We have had unbelievable amount of conversations about his body and how he feels. I think, tied into that, where he's at relative to other years and how we can realistically forecast that, I think that's going to really shape the answer to that question."

The Dolphins are in no rush to get an answer on Armstead, but Campbell would be a small victory for a team whose defensive line is a complete mess currently.

More Dolphins News and Analysis