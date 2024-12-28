Mike McDaniel gives big update on Terron Armstead's Dolphins future

Most Miami Dolphins fans and many in the media have already taken to the opinion that Terron Armstead will not be back with the team in 2025.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel shed more light on Armstead's future when he met with the media on Friday. That future, which was supposed to be over at the end of the 2024 season, may not come to an end, after all.

McDaniel was asked about whether or not he would want Armstead back next season, and there was no hesitation in his reply. McDaniel wants Armstead on the team, and this year has been good for the longtime veteran, who has only missed two games.

"There's conversations he has to have with his family, but what a huge piece of our team he is," said McDaniel. "In tough times or good times, he's one of the guys everyone looks to. You're always hopeful for that, but I'm not taking him for granted for any moment either."

Terron Armstead can take his time making his 2025 playing decision

The bigger question is, can the Dolphins find a way to make it work? Armstead has a huge salary in 2025, and the team would only save $14.3 million of his $22.1 million cap hit if they designated him a post-June 1 release. While McDaniel has little control over the ebb and flow of the cap situation, one thing he did say may point to Armstead's future not being in Miami's hands, but instead, in Armstead's.

McDaniel said that the process will begin for Armstead after the season is over when he talks to his family about his playing future. Last year, there were hints that Armstead was considering retirement but wanted to play another year with the Dolphins. Ultimately, Armstead opted to stay with Miami.

The Dolphins, unlike last year, don't need an immediate decision from Armstead. In 2024, they had to make a decision because they needed to fill the left tackle spot. With the anticipation of Armstead likely leaving after this year, they drafted Patrick Paul to replace him.

Miami now has the replacement on the roster, and if Armstead opts to retire, they are covered. If he chooses to stay and the Dolphins don't release him as a post-June 1 cut, Paul will get another year of learning behind one of the league's best left tackles.

