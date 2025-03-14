Dolphins recent front office move could be bad news for Chris Grier

While Miami Dolphins fans continue to watch what the team is doing in free agency, an interesting hire has sparked speculation about Chris Grier's future as the general manager.

Grier should be on the hot seat, but every Dolphins fan knows that is not the case. Miami owner Stephen Ross has full confidence in Grier, and barring something completely unforeseen, he isn't going to fire him, even if the Dolphins don't win in 2025.

Enter an interesting twist that could end up being tied to the Grier's future, as Miami, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday, has added former Las Vegas Raiders assistant general manager Champ Kelly to its front office.

Miami Dolphins hire former Las Vegas Raiders assistant GM Champ Kelly

To be clear, Grier isn't likely to suddenly get fired and be replaced by Kelly. The suggestion here is that Grier may shift to another role with the Dolphins, and Kelly would then take over as the team's general manager. This isn't something we haven't heard before.

There was speculation in the media prior to the end of last season that Grier has wanted to take a step back. Sort of a retirement but not really-type of move.

The thought was that he would take on a different role within the team's executive structure. While we can't assume anything, if Grier has that thought process, would he not want a hand in naming his own successor?

Kelly is a well-respected executive who, as Schefter also pointed out, has interviewed around the NFL for general manager jobs with other teams. He has not received the call yet, but after a year with the Dolphins, he may find himself on a short list to take over, should Grier, in fact, step aside.

Miami fans probably won't like the idea, especially if Grier stays with the team in some capacity, and it could simply be as a go-between from the next general manager to Ross.

For now, Dolphins fans haven't been too thrilled with the signing. Miami has not made many forward strides so far in free agency this year, and the idea of hiring an executive from a team that many believe is worse internally than the Dolphins isn't making fans more excited.

