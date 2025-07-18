Jonah Savaiinaea finally did the one thing Dolphins fans were begging for

The Miami Dolphins, along with most of the other NFL teams, have been sweating out the contract demands of the second-round selections from April's NFL Draft.



Miami moved up to take Jonah Savaiinaea with the hopes of him solving one of their interior line problems. They signed James Daniels in March to fill the other guard position. The question wasn't a matter of "if" the rookie would sign, but when.

The "when" happened on Friday as the Dolphins agreed to terms on a fully guaranteed four-year contract.

The exact terms of the contract are not known yet, but the Dolphins will get their guy into camp after having missed only a few of the rookie sessions. Next week, Miami's veterans will report, and camp will ramp up to full gear from there.



Savaiinaea is a solid prospect out of Arizona and should lock down one of the guard positions. While he is more suited to play on the right side, it is still unclear if the Dolphins will move him to the left. With Tua Tagovailoa being a left-handed quarterback, the assignments are a little different.

Miami had the rest of their draft class inked a while ago. The new trend in the NFL seems to be giving second-round picks fully guaranteed contracts. The Houston Texans started it in May with their second overall pick in the second round, and the Cleveland Browns later followed with the same.

If this is to become the new norm in the league, perhaps the NFL and the NFLPA should look at giving teams a fifth-year option for second-round picks as well.

Miami will not have a completely new-looking offensive line, but three new starters should be on the field. Miami will start Austin Jackson on the right side while Patrick Paul takes over on the left. Aaron Brewer, for now, is the only player locked in his job inside.

