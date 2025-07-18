Projected Dolphins depth chart shines light on glaring concern ahead of camp

Training camp will bring more than just intrigue from Miami Dolphins practice sessions. We will also see the first official depth chart of the 2025 season.

By now, fans are smart enough to realize that preseason depth charts mean absolutely nothing. In fact, most depth charts during the season don't mean much either. Players that start vs. players that don't make little sense. It's snap counts that matter the most. A player who simply lines up on the field first could be a bit slanted.

Still, the depth of a roster is something that can be taken from early depth charts, and if we look at this potential depth prediction, it showcases just how thin the Dolphins are at some positions.

Breaking down Dolphins' depth chart entering training camp

Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa

Zach Wilson

Quinn Ewers/Brett Gabbert

We can be realistic here. The team's success in 2025 will depend on Tagovailoa's health and Wilson's ability to run the offense if Tua misses any time.

Running back

De'Von Achane

Jaylen Wright

Alexander Mattison

Ollie Gordon

Alec Ingold (FB)

Achane is locked in as the starter with Wright behind him. It gets more complicated behind them, as Mattison and rookie Gordon will compete for the third spot. With Ingold listed as the fullback but still considered part of the running back room, will Miami keep four at the position?

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Malik Washington

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Dee Eskridge

Tahj Washington

Erik Ezukanma

Like RB, there is good depth at WR. The Dolphins' top starters are Hill, Waddle, and Malik Washington. The depth at this position expands to include Eskridge, Westbrook-Ikhine, Tahj Washington, and Ezukanma. Interestingly enough, the Dolphins may add another veteran wide receiver before camp ends.

Tight end

Darren Waller

Pharaoh Brown

Julian Hill

Tanner Conner

This is where things start to get interesting, but the depth is still good. Waller and Brown are the newcomers and penciled-in starters, but behind them stand Hill, Rucci, and Conner. The depth isn't bad, but that's not what they need at tight end.

Offensive line

Left tackle: Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes, Kion Smith

Patrick Paul, Ryan Hayes, Kion Smith Left guard: James Daniels, Jackson Carman

James Daniels, Jackson Carman Center: Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer

Aaron Brewer, Andrew Meyer Right guard: Jonah Savaiinaea, Liam Eichenberg

Jonah Savaiinaea, Liam Eichenberg Right tackle: Austin Jackson, Larry Borom

For years, Dolphins fans have screamed at general manager Chris Grier to fix the line. This offseason, the team added three promising linemen in rookie Savaiinaea, Borom, and Daniels. While Terron Armstead retired, Paul is ready for the left tackle work, and Jackson is healthy and back at right tackle.

Behind them are promising players, including the return of Liam Eichenberg, who will serve as a backup. Carman remains a backup, while Hayes and Smith will add to the depth at tackle. The Dolphins are high on Meyer, who could take over the backup center job.

Defensive line

Zach Sieler

Kenneth Grant

Benito Jones

Ben Stille

Matt Dickerson

Jordan Phillips

Zeek Biggers

Youth is what makes this position interesting. Sieler and Stille are the most experienced, but three rookies make up the bulk of the unit. Grant, Phillips, and Biggers were all draft picks last April. Jones will also provide more depth.

Linebacker

WILB: Jaelen Phillips, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara

Jaelen Phillips, Chop Robinson, Mohamed Kamara LILB: Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Channing Tindall

Tyrel Dodson, K.J. Britt, Channing Tindall RILB: Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay, Dequan Jackson

Jordyn Brooks, Willie Gay, Dequan Jackson SILB: Bradley Chubb, Quinton Bell, Cameron Goode, Grayson Murphy

Phillips, Dodson, Brooks, and Chubb are the starters, with Robinson rotating alongside the veteran edge-rushers. The depth is some of the best Miami has had in a long time. Gay and Britt add veteran support, while Kamara looks to get on the field in his second season with the team. Murphy, Tindall, and Goode all look to compete for a roster spot as well.

Cornerback

Storm Duck

Jason Marshall Jr.

Kader Kohou (nickel)

Cam Smith

Ethan Bonner

Artie Burns

Isaiah Johnson

Ryan Cooper Jr.

Kendall Sheffield

"Disturbing" is a good word to use for the one position unit that is a mess. For now, the winner of the Duck/Smith competition will start on one boundary, while Marshall/Burns/Bonner may decide the other.

Kohou will take the nickel job, but behind them are question marks. Campbell will also try to take advantage. Not impressed with the depth? It gets worse from there.

Safety

Mikah Fitzpatrick

Ashtyn Davis

Ifeatu Melifonwu

Dante Trader Jr.

Elijah Campbell

Patrick McMorris

This was a problem until the Dolphins added Davis and Melifonwu. The Dolphins also drafted Trader and had McMorris back for a second season. When the Dolphins traded Jalen Ramsey, they got Minkah Fitzpatrick back, and suddenly, there are no problems at safety. Fitzpatrick is expected to be the leader at the position, and the depth, while young, is much better than it was.

