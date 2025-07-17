WR comeback talk feels more depressing than promising for Dolphins

As of today, the Miami Dolphins don't need a wide receiver, but that could change when training camp gets underway. Maybe a former member could rejoin them.



The Dolphins have flirted with receivers in the past when injuries have piled up; this is how they ended up with Dee Eskridge among a few others. One of those was Robbie Chosen, who didn't exactly glow as a member of the team.

Chosen spent time with Miami during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He appeared in two games last year for the Dolphins, but he posted only five receptions over the last two years with Miami. Now, he is hoping to return to the NFL.

According to the Sun Sentinel's David Furones, Chosen recently said that he has been keeping in shape this offseason and has been in contact with the Dolphins. Will that lead to a training camp invitation? Probably not unless someone gets hurt.

Miami Dolphins adding Robbie Chosen would be proof the WR unit is in trouble

Miami has a good core of players in its current wide receiver room. There are some good prospects deeper on the roster that will be fighting for practice squad consideration, as well as guys who will be hoping to win a 53-man roster spot.

The Dolphins may only carry five receivers into the start of the season, leaving several guys without work who may not be back at all. Erik Ezukanma comes to mind as one who may be on his last chance with Miami.

If the Dolphins do opt to bring Chosen back to the team, it would probably mean they are decimated at the position.

Malik Washington has shown enough to believe he can step in should the team lose either Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle, and this year's addition of Nick Westbrook-Ikhine should provide the depth that Odell Beckham, Jr. could not last year.

Regardless, Chosen staying healthy and in shape could work out with other NFL teams, especially as teams deal with unexpected issues with a lack of depth.

