Dolphins training camp twist could rescue careers of fringe players

It goes without saying that training camps are an opportunity for young players to make big impressions. This year's Miami Dolphins camp offers bigger opportunities.

The Dolphins will eventually trim their roster from 90 players to 53 before adding another 13 to the practice squad. Making the right plays in practices will move the needle a little closer to one of those coveted spots.

Unlike in previous years, before the CBA changes, the practice squad is not a purgatory sentence for the season. Now, players on the practice squad can get called up to play on Sundays and be moved back to the PS without having to clear waivers. These days, getting a practice squad spot is far more important and harder to get.



This year, however, provides a unique opportunity for many of the Dolphins' fringe players, both for those hoping to make an impression for a practice squad spot or the 53.

Miami Dolphins joint practices are the best opportunity for players to get noticed in training camp

Preseason games are not afterthoughts for most NFL teams. They are the games the NFL requires them to play. Eventually, the exhibition season will be reduced to one or two games instead of the three being played now (unless you are in the Hall of Fame Game).

Joint practices will serve both veterans and rookie players alike. It's more valuable work for the veterans, and it provides a window to other teams who may look at a guy and take notes on adding him later, should he get cut. Eventually, joint practices may pave the way for more pre-season trades.

This year, the Dolphins will be involved in three joint sessions. They will practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions ahead of their three preseason games.

That's three weeks of work that could open the doors to one of those three teams in addition to what will be on tape from the three games themselves.

Miami has been involved with joint practices before, but this is the first season they will practice against each of their three preseason opponents.

