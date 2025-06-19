Dolphins football is almost back as training camp dates finally revealed

The Miami Dolphins are off for the summer, which is the longest period of the year on the NFL schedule where nothing typically happens, but there is an end in sight.

As players scatter, coaches lay out their season plans, and executives peruse the roster, the NFL quietly takes a backseat to the Stanley Cup Final, NBA finals, and MLB regular season. Fans waiting for the return know it will be more than a month.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins ended the speculation by releasing the full training camp schedule that fans will be able to attend. It is the first step in a return to the field.

Dolphins release 2025 training camp schedule

The first open practice won't happen until July 26th, but players will begin reporting a few days prior. Rookies are likely to report first, followed by veterans. The team will conduct weigh-ins and hold conditioning tests. It's likely they will also hold at least one practice before the public can attend.

In all, there will be 11 practices open to the public. It should be noted, though, that weather can and often will close a practice when it moves inside. Those practices are not rescheduled to be open sessions. There is also one day reserved (Aug. 2) for season-ticket holders only. The Dolphins will host the Jaguars for a joint practice that will wrap the public sessions.

Missing from this list of dates is a team scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. The team typically holds a scrimmage. It is unclear if that will happen this year.

All in all, the end of the offseason is a little over a month away. There is, however, still a little more than 80 days before we see a return to the field to open the 2025 regular season. At least it is getting closer.