Dolphins still have one glaring issue to fix before training camp

The Miami Dolphins had little choice but to commit to adding players to the defensive line through the draft, but they still need more.

With training camp still two months away, give or take a few days, the Dolphins' defensive line is still fluid despite the moves they made in the draft. Taking Kenneth Grant made sense, and while many "experts" have questioned Miami selecting him at 13, he fills a glaring need.

Miami doubled up on DT by taking Jordan Phillips in Round 5, and the team went back into the draft prospect pool late in Round 7 to select Zeek Biggers. The Dolphins made three new additions to the unit.

With the total now at seven, if we include Matt Dickerson, the Dolphins still need a few more to rotate in training camp, and possibly for the practice squad.

Dolphins now have a good core along the defensive line, but they need a few more to complete the unit

When the season arrives, Zach Sieler, Grant, and Phillips should all be on the final 53-man roster. Benito Jones stands to be the best option beyond those three, but Miami can't enter the season with Biggers and Neil Farrell as the only other options.

It should be expected that the closer we get to the start of training camp, the more likely Miami will add more talent to the unit. Free agency is relatively thin, which is another reason why letting Emmanuel Ogbah sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars could prove costly. Ogbah was able to slide inside and play as a defensive tackle.

The Dolphins may have their starting unit and perhaps their starting rotation, but there is clearly more work that needs to be done to get through late July and August. It's a good start, but it's not complete, not yet.

More Dolphins News and Analysis