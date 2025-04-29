Dolphins make brutal roster mistake that will come back to haunt them

The Miami Dolphins learned absolutely nothing from their 2024 season, and when you learn nothing, you make the same mistakes.

Chris Grier made another mistake. In 2024, the Dolphins were confident they would get Jaelan Phillips back from injury. They were so confident that they drafted Chop Robinson in Round 1, just in case he didn't.

Miami made a big move to bring in Shaquil Barrett to replace Emmanuel Ogbah on the roster. Ogbah was released in March. In late July, the Dolphins were bringing him back for a fifth season after Barrett announced his retirement (which would not last all season).

Phillips would return to start the season, and like the previous year, would once again leave the field for another year with yet another injury.

The Dolphins learned nothing from last year's string of bad timing and injuries

Miami won't have the opportunity to bring back Ogbah this time. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Ogbah signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars over the weekend on a one-year deal that could max out at $5 million.

Miami has one true defensive end listed on the roster: Matt Dickerson, who is also a defensive tackle. The Dolphins are relying on Phillips to return, as well as Bradley Chubb, to go with Robinson.

Ogbah isn't considered an every-down starter anymore. His best years are behind him, but he played well in 2024 after recovering from an injury the previous season. He stayed healthy and was a significant part of the Dolphins' defense. In 2024, Ogbah took 73% of the defensive snaps and started all 16 games. He posted 49 combined tackles and five sacks. He also recorded his second career interception.

Miami has been strapped for spending cash this offseason, but letting Ogbah leave will be something they regret. Mohamed Kamara spent most of last season on the inactive list, and Phillips has missed significant time due to injury.

The best free-agent option to back them all up is heading North on I-95.

