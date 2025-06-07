5 Dolphins just sent a loud message before training camp even starts

The Miami Dolphins have concluded OTAs and will take part in a mandatory mini-camp next week before heading out for the summer.

Next week will wrap the Dolphins' offseason program. Last year, Mike McDaniel cancelled the final workday to give the players an earlier start to their month-long vacation. Training camp will then be on the horizon. 2024 started in late July, and that should be the case this year.

With three more practices remaining, June 10, 11, and 12, it will be a great time for players to step up and show what they are ready for. Miami's coaches will hit the tape with hopes of identifying holes that need to be filled. Some are quite clear.

If there is good news, some players have stepped up already through the first and second waves of practices, giving fans and media something to keep an eye on when camp opens late next month and into August.

5 Miami Dolphins who impressed during the team's OTA practice sessions

Tua Tagovailoa - QB

Without having contact in his face, Tagovailoa has been crisp with his throws, including handling adverse weather conditions the players practiced in twice last week. Tagovailoa has displayed a more pronounced leadership role with the team, according to several players. It will be interesting to see how he shows up to training camp and whether or not he takes the next steps to shoulder the responsibilities of being a team leader.

Austin Jackson - OL

Another leader has emerged to take the place of Terron Armstead. Jackson had a great 2023 season that earned him a contract extension, but in 2024, he missed most of the year due to injury. Jackson isn't wearing a knee brace and has told the media he doesn't intend to. Something worth keeping an eye on.

Ethan Bonner - CB

Bonner was one of the best CBs during camp last year, but it didn't amount to playing time on Sundays. Now, with Ramsey on his way out and Fuller already gone, Bonner has a chance to impress the coaching staff enough to warrant playing time.

Jaylen Wright - RB

Perhaps he is feeling the pressure from the drafting of Ollie Gordon, maybe it is all starting to click in his second season. Regardless of the reasons, Wright has looked good through OTAs and as a result, will be closely monitored in training camp. The Dolphins need him to step up behind De'Von Achane, who has also had good practice sessions.

Tanner Conner - TE

The Dolphins' third tight end's biggest problem is staying healthy. So far, he has had good practice sessions, and the door may be opening for more reps in camp. The Jonnu Smith deal to Pittsburgh could open the door of opportunity for Conner, and if Smith does leave, the Dolphins need him to step up...and stay healthy.

