New face in Dolphins' secondary could change everything

The Miami Dolphins still have holes on their roster, and they still have question marks at other positions. None, however, are as troublesome as their secondary.

The NFL world is still awaiting news of the Jalen Ramsey trade; it's now "post-June 1st," and he is still a member of the Dolphins. Ramsey's eventual departure is only part of the problem with Miami's secondary. They have depth issues and inexperience at both corner and safety.

Miami let Jevon Holland leave in free agency; it was the smart move to make. At one point, the only safety they had on the roster was 2024 sixth-round pick Patrick McMorris. After drafting Dante Trader in the fifth round last April, Miami's safety unit is better than it was. Ashtyn Davis, the former Jets safety, and Ifeatu Melifonwu, formerly with the Lions, are the likely starters.

Miami Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu listed as team's breakout player

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine recently shared his belief that Miami's OTA sessions this year will give Melifonwu the opportunity to break out.

Melifonwu's biggest problem so far is staying on the field, something the Dolphins need him to do in 2025. Drafted in the third round of the 2021 draft, Melifonwu has started just 14 games in his career and has only played in 37. Last season with Detroit, he started three games, but he only played in three.

Davis is the more seasoned veteran of the unit, that isn't saying a lot, though. Davis has 22 starts in 69 games, but at least he has played in 69 games.

The Dolphins need Melifonwu to break out this season. The secondary is going to struggle early in the season. At corner, Cam Smith and Storm Duck are expected to compete for a starting job, while many fans are hoping Ethan Bonner can make an impact as well.

Ramsey will take his experience with him when he leaves, and the Dolphins' defensive backfield will be void of quality experience.

More Dolphins News and Analysis