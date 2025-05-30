Dolphins CB says what everyone else is thinking about Jalen Ramsey drama

The story around the Miami Dolphins this offseason has been Jalen Ramsey and his pending trade. Despite Ramsey still being on the roster, the team made it clear early in the offseason they were trying to trade him. That hasn’t happened yet, but it will eventually. When it does, there will be a big void in Miami’s secondary, because Ramsey is still playing at an elite level.

The remaining defensive backs know they’ll be doubted with Ramsey gone, especially since the team is already coming off an underwhelming season in 2025, but the secondary is excited about the opportunity to prove people wrong. Veteran corner Kader Kohou made that clear at OTAs, expressing that the cornerbacks feel they have something to prove.

"Kohou says Dolphins cornerbacks feel they have something to prove this year with the unit being doubted this offseason," writes David Furones of the Sun Sentinel.

Kader Kohou says Dolphins’ cornerbacks have something to prove

While the team finished with a disappointing 8-9 record, the defense’s numbers didn’t look that bad at the end of the season. Miami only allowed 21.4 points a game (10th in the NFL), 314.3 yards a game (4th), and 210.6 passing yards a game (9th). However, anyone who watched the games know the numbers could be deceiving, because there were multiple outings where the defense was dominated.

Miami gave up 30 or more points in five games, and had two other games allowing more than 25 points. Additionally, while the defense only allowed 210.6 passing yards on average, there were nine games where opponents blew past that average. Simply put, the defense needs to take massive strides, and fortunately, the players in the locker room know that.

In addition to Kader Kohou, the Dolphins will be relying on a lot of younger, relatively inexperienced players. Guys like Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner, who are entering year two and year three, will be expected to step up and play big roles.

