NFL insider just revealed what a Jalen Ramsey trade could cost

If it makes you feel any better, Jalen Ramsey hasn't been traded yet. He could still end up sticking around in Miami – just look at the Jaire Alexander thing happening up in Green Bay! Or the Myles Garrett stuff that happened earlier this offseason in Cleveland! Anything's possible.

But, yeah, he's probably getting traded. His discontent with the Dolphins has been openly reported at several times this offseason, and Miami's front office probably isn't too broken up about moving on from a 30-year old cornerback whose contract is about to absolutely cripple some poor front office's cap situation – even if that means missing out on the final 2-3 really good years of his career. And in Albert Breer's latest mailbag, the NFL reporter goes into some speculation about what a return may look like for Miami. It's not even that depressing!

Albert Breer breaks down the math of any potential Jalen Ramsey trade

"Ramsey is still a good player, and many folks believe he can transition to becoming a top-notch safety when age catches up to him as a corner. And if that’s how you’re projecting him, maybe he’s worth $12 million or $15 million per year rather than $21 million per year. This is to say that if you take his contract as is, it’s at least in part a salary dump, $21.1 million this year, and then at least a consideration that he gets cut after this year because of his $21 million number for next year. On those terms, maybe it’s a fourth- or fifth-round pick."

It should be noted here that Breer does specify that this isn't based in any reporting – just his own guess – and that if things could obviously change depending on which teams eat a certain amount of money. Soooooo it's kinda realistic at least? Realistic enough to ward off the impending feelings of doom that come with trading one of the NFL's best cornerbacks for, like, one 7th round pick at least.

A fourth round pick would be great. That's like, a real draft pick! What a world that'd be. And anything to avoid the last few years of that contract – seriously, don't look if you value your sanity – would be good, frankly. But a fourth round pick would be great. I'm holding Breer to that, even as he specifically told me not to hold him to that. It's too late.