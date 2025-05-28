Jalen Ramsey's not-so-subtle post all but confirms when Dolphins will trade him

The Miami Dolphins have a big problem at cornerback despite some within the organization believing otherwise.

Everyone is waiting for the hammer to fall as it relates to where Jalen Ramsey will be playing in 2025. The former All-Pro corner is spinning his wheels while waiting for the Dolphins to finalize a trade that will send him out of South Florida.

There have been rumors of three interested teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and Dallas Cowboys. Those have been discussed. Ramsey has reportedly bought a house in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, further fueling speculation.

Now, Ramsey is pulling a Tyreek Hill on social media.

Ramsey took to the platform X on Tuesday with one of the simplest posts you can make. He simply said, "5..."

What exactly does this mean? He could be talking about his Dolphins jersey number. Maybe it's up for grabs. Others speculate that it could be a countdown. After all, he posted this five days before June 1, a crucial date regarding a potential trade.

Ramsey is expected to be traded as early as next week when the calendar moves to June, giving the Dolphins more opportunity to save more cap money.

Dolphins make non-Jalen Ramsey cornerback moves to kick off OTAs

In a non-related move, the Dolphins announced they have placed cornerback Jason Maitre on injured reserve. Maitre was a player the Dolphins were hoping would blossom after a solid camp in 2024. He was on the practice squad, but now it's unclear if and when he will get a chance to make the roster. It's a setback for now.

Replacing Maitre will be cornerback Ryan Cooper Jr. Cooper was with the Baltimore Ravens in 2024. The undrafted corner spent time on the practice squad but did not appear in any games. He would later be picked up by the Seattle Seahawks.

In February, the Dolphins claimed him off waivers but released him in early May. He will get a chance to show he belongs on the roster for training camp, but he will remain a long shot to earn a roster spot.

Given the Dolphins' cornerback uncertainty, especially if and when they trade Ramsey, Maitre may get an opportunity to make the 53-man roster.

More Dolphins News and Analysis