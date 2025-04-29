June 1 could flip the Dolphins’ entire 2025 offseason on its head

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier can finally take a deep breath and relax; he doesn't have to meet with the media again for quite a while.



The Dolphins said goodbye to their 2025 draft and will now turn their attention to filling out the rest of the roster. On Sunday, they filled 14 of those spots with undrafted free agents. Knowing the Dolphins' history under Grier, at least two of them have a chance of making the final 53.

While Miami was able to plug the hole in their defensive line through the draft (they took three defensive tackles), they failed to adequately take care of their secondary. Safety, according to Grier, isn't considered to be a problem (that will change), but the cornerback unit is void of proven boundary talent outside of Jalen Ramsey, who the Dolphins are trying to trade.

Over draft weekend, Grier met with the media several times and cornerback was part of each sessions conversation. Each time Grier was asked, he basically ran with the, "you guys are more worried than we are" schtick. While he never actually repeated the phrase, Grier made it clear there are FA options they have been in contact with and potential trades that can be made.

Miami Dolphins fans need to circle June 1st on their calendars

The Dolphins are not likely to make any big moves until June 1st. Last year, it made sense, as adding players prior to June 1st would affect their compensatory draft pick potential. This year, they haven't lost enough to believe they will get another selection in next year's draft. Miami made more counter signings in 2025. Salary cap, however, could be in play here.

If the Dolphins are looking to trade Ramsey as they have indicated, June 1st makes the most sense as the cap hit will be considerably less. If the Dolphins are looking to trade for a cornerback, the other team may be looking at June first for the same reason.

Miami could entertain players on the offensive line and at other positions, but it appears the next series of roster moves will not occur until May, which hasn't arrived yet, turns to June.

