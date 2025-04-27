Dolphins quietly make 14 roster moves immediately after 2025 NFL Draft

With the 2025 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror, teams are filling out their roster with players for the offseason and training camp. The Miami Dolphins have already added 13 players to their roster.

Most of the time, undrafted free agents are guys who teams take a look at through the offseason. They get an idea of how they are mentally built and provide cheap reps throughout the training camp sessions. In many cases, the UDFAs end up on the practice squads to start their NFL journeys.

That isn't always the case for the Dolphins. Chris Grier, for all his issues at general manager, has a keen eye for UDFAs, and he tends to find gems who not only contribute but sometimes start. Nik Needham, Kader Kohou, Robert Jones, and Preston Williams all serve as examples who started off strong.

This year, Grier didn't waste any time adding an initial batch of players to the roster. While there were some he may have signed, this year's UDFAs should know that in Miami, they are not simply camp bodies; they will get their chances to make the roster.

Dolphins go heavy at the WR position after the draft.

So far, the Dolphins have added 4 receivers to the unit.

Not only did the Dolphins add four receivers, a position they did not address during the draft, but they also dipped back into the defensive tackle pool by adding Alex Huntley of South Carolina. They are continuing to build the defensive line, again showcasing just how thin the position was.

Per multiple reports Sunday morning, and yet to be confirmed officially by the Dolphins, Miami's other additions include the following:

Nate Noel, RB, Missouri

Josh Priebe, OG, Michigan

Jalin Conyers, TE, Texas Tech (reportedly will receive a guaranteed $100,000)

Brandon Adams, CB, UCF

Eugene Asante, LB, Auburn

Ethan Robinson, CB, MInnesota

John Saunders , S, Ole Miss

Kneeland Hibbett, long snapper, Alabama

Apparently the Dolphins were impressed with the Western Michigan offensive line. According to early reporting (yet still unconfirmed by the Dolphins), Miami is adding two of their linemen.

Addison West, OG, Western Michigan

Ted Kushi, OT, Western Michigan

The Dolphins won't officially announce their UDFA signings until after they complete the process of additions and substractions. Most of the announcements come from the players, their agents, and other media members.