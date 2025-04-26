Dolphins' baffling draft tradition refuses to die after 2025 pick

It wouldn't be an NFL Draft without the Miami Dolphins spending a draft pick on a running back, and that's exactly what they did on Saturday when they selected former Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon in the sixth round.



Gordon is two years removed from winning the Doak Walker Award for best back in the country. Now, he will join a Dolphins team that is stacked with running back talent.

Gordon is another physical runner who will take on a tackler's head on without hesitation. Miami hosted Gordon late in the pre-draft process bringing him to the faclity for a Top 30 visit just before the draft.

Gordon isn't going to win any races against his teammates, but they'd better stay out of his way nonetheless. Miami loves tåhis kid, and they did their work on him prior to the draft.



While the Dolphins got the guy they wanted, Gordon would have likely been drafted a lot higher had it not been for an off-field incident in 2024 that saw him get arrested for suspicion of DUI. Gordon was arrested in Oklahoma after driving erratically while speeding.

NFL Draft stock of new Miami Dolphins RB Ollie Gordon took a hit after 2024 arrest

Many will point to the issue as being a red flag, and for many teams, it very well may be. The Dolphins are confident that his issue was an isolated incident. But given what Miami is dealing with around Tyreek Hill, it has to be a bit surprising to bring another potential situation to the team.

Gordon, hopefully, has learned from his arrest and put it behind him. Miami will try to get a good amount of work with him, especially in short-yardage situations. The Dolphins have now picked at least one running back in eight of the last nine drafts.

In 2024, Miami traded its 2025 third-round pick to move into round four to draft Jaylen Wright. If he can stay out of trouble, he could become a big part of the Dolphins' offensive game plan because he catches the ball well out of the backfield and will punish defenders who get in his way.

