Dolphins recently 'summoned' notable RB prospect to their training facility

The Miami Dolphins have a lot of needs in the NFL Draft, and if Jalen Ramsey gets traded (or if he already has), running back is the least of the team's worries.

There is no question the Dolphins are going to use at least one draft pick on a running back, so when it was reported the Dolphins had "summoned" Ollie Gordon to Miami for a face-to-face, it wasn't entirely surprising.

Gordon is an intriguing prospect. He dealt with off-field issues last year that included a DUI arrest and had a few injuries that plagued his 2024 season. Prior to last season, Gordon was expected to be one of the top running backs in the draft, but now, he is more likely a mid-round selection.

Per source, Dolphins just the other day called Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon and summoned him to team headquarters. He's in the building as we speak. Scored an impressive 36 touchdowns in 3 seasons, including an FBS-high 21 in 2023. Averaged robust 5.4 per carry in college. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 15, 2025

At 6-foot-2 and 229 pounds, Gordon is a big running back who can play mean and physical. Unfortunately, he didn't do that last year and will now need to get back to his 2023 playing habits. Any team that drafts him will be taking a risk, but Gordon could prove it to be a good one.

Gordon has to fight through the negativity he dealt with in 2024. He has good speed and is quick through the line, finding small holes of daylight and bursting through them. His biggest issue, however, might be blocking.

Ollie Gordon of Oklahoma State visits with the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins typically draft at least one running back per year (they have done so in seven out of the last eight drafts). Miami let Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, Jr. leave via free agency, and while they added Alexander Mattison, they still need one more runner for 2025.

With De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright assuming the top roles within the offense, drafting Gordon will give Miami time to develop him.

The Dolphins have 10 picks in the draft this year so it makes sense to use one on another runner.