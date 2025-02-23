Dolphins insider links Miami to top RB prospect in 2025 NFL Draft

There are a lot of different directions the Miami Dolphins can go in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft. There are also positions the Dolphins don't need to address early.

So far the craziest prediction is Miami would jump at the chance to take former Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. While it seems preposterous for the Dolphins to take a tight end, Warren is an incredible talent and Miami could use another player at the position to go along with Jonnu Smith.

If the Dolphins draft an offensive guard, fans would be thrilled and they may be perfectly fine with a safety or a top cornerback. But one position simply doesn't make sense at all for Miami in the first round and that's running back.

However, on Saturday, the Miami Herald's Omar Kelly responded to a question on social media about whether or not the Dolphins would be interested in selecting former Boise State All-American running back Ashton Jeanty at pick No. 13 in the first round of this year's NFL Draft if he fell to them.



With his answer, Kelly kept it brief by simply saying, "Probably."

Could the Miami Dolphins select RB Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft if he's available?

Kelly has made bold predictions before but this isn't a prediction just an observation and an opinion that the Dolphins would consider taking a running back, the least needed position on the entire team in the first round.

We get the allure. Jeanty is impressive but when does he get the ball? Will he rotate with De'Von Achane? Will he take the second-team role from Jaylen Wright or will he start off as the third running back? Honestly, would it surprise anyone to see Miami draft Jeanty and then sit him behind the other two to start the season?

Jeanty is a great player, and he is going to be a great player in the NFL as well, but this is a Dolphins team that is desperate need to turn things around quickly.

Sure, Jeanty could help with that but there has been nothing about Achane that says he is rotational. He may not be as good as Jeanty on paper, but Miami has bigger needs.

Kelly could very well be speaking sarcastically. I hope he is. It would be "so" Dolphins to do exactly that and Kelly is probably expressing the same thought process as well.

