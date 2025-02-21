Dolphins fill holes created by new releases in 7-round NFL Mock Draft

While the NFL Draft is still two months away and free agency is a little less than one month from starting, the Miami Dolphins have already begun making moves to clear cap room and begin the arduous task of rebuilding the roster.

There is no position on the Dolphins roster this year that is not in need of an upgrade. Shoddy spending over the last several seasons, lack of quality draft picks, overspending on veteran players, and a serious lack of foresight on the part of Chris Grier have left the Dolphins with holes everywhere on the roster.

With ten draft picks in 2025, Grier needs to hit on his first five at minimum. While they don't all need to start, they have to be active on game days, unlike Mohamed Kamara and others last season and he can't afford to draft players to develop for the future, like he did with Patrick Paul. If takes this route in 2025, the Dolphins are not going to compete and he and Mike McDaniel both might be looking for work.

This would be a good start for the Dolphins to fix some of their problems.

Round 1. Tyler Warren - Tight end - Penn State

The Dolphins don't need a tight end like they do other positions, but Penn State's Warren might be that "generational" talent they talk about. Warren is an elemental player who can block, run good routes, and play with the physicality the Dolphins need. With pick 13, the Dolphins need guys that can impact the game, and Warren is that person. With Tyreek Hill being taken out of the game plan consistently now, Warren gives the Dolphins an opposite to Jonnu Smith that can create problems for defensive schemeing. It's not the pick fans want but it is one that should pay off immediately.

Round 2. Xavier Watts - Safety - Notre Dame

The Dolphins will address the safety position in free agency, and I believe the guard will also be addressed to the best of the Dolphin's ability. Watts is the second best safety in this draft and will easily jump in and replace Jevon Holland. Yes, the Dolphins need guard help, but Watts is too good to pass up and fills a big hole on the roster.

Round 3. Tate Ratledge - Guard - Georgia

Miami will have to address the guard position whether Grier wants to or not. Waiting until the compensation picks at the end of round three is good value for a guy like Ratledge who comes from a top college program. Ratledge will fill the right guard spot and should challenge for a starting role immediately for the Dolphins.

Round 4. Jacob Parrish - Cornerback - Kansas Sate

Miami created a hole on the opposite side of Jalen Ramsey and while that is likely to be filled in free agency with a more qualified and experienced player, they still need depth. Parrish is an interesting prospect. His value after the season was much higher but his projected draft slot has slipped into round four by many expert predictions. There is value in Parrish if he is available in round 4.

Round 5. Riley Leonard - Quarterback - Notre Dame

Drafting a quarterback in the middle of the draft would be surprising even by the Dolphins standards of waiting until round seven. Leonard is a good but not great quarterback, but the Dolphins need players that can help now, and Leonard can provide a Taysom Hill-type role where he actually plays a situational role to keep Tua from, well, doing Tua things.

Round 5. Shemar Turner - Defensive line - Texas A&M

The Dolphins passed on an early defensive tackle but they still need to find players that can step in and play. Turner should be good enough to earn a rotation role on the defense and Miami is likely to add DT help in free agency. The Dolphins could do a lot worse than Turner in round five. He won't be a starter but he should get playing time and that is what the Dolphins need, contributors.

Round 5. Trevor Etienne - Running back - Georgia

Dipping back into the Georgia prospect pool, the Dolphins add the running back everyone knows will be drafted at some point. Etienne is far more a scat-back type of runner who lacks high-end speed and power but cuts well and has a good vision of the field in front of him. What he lacks in speed and explosiveness he makes up with smart play. The younger brother of Jaguars running back Travis Etienne, Trevor, has the potential to be a quality runner in the NFL as a change-of-pace runner.

Round 7. Karene Reid - Linebacker - Utah State

The Dolphins may not find another linebacker this late in the draft with the versatility Reid has shown at Utah. He grades well against the run and pass and has lined up all over the second tier of the defense. Primarily a box linebacker, Reid can drop down to the line and play off the edge or drop into slot coverage. A developmental prospect, Reid could be the replacement for Channing Tindall on the Dolphins defense.

Round 7. Joshual Gray - Tackle/guard - Oregon State

Gray has a lot to work on if he is going to make an NFL roster but there are areas to work with. His biggest problem is he needs to be more rounded as a lineman. He grades well against the pass but needs to be better. He is a much better run-blocking guard than a pass protector and that is more of what the Dolphins need this year. Gray should add depth but Miami may not have to draft him as some view him as an undrafted option.

Round 7. Samuel Brown - Wide receiver - University of Miami

The Dolphins had success taking Malik Washington in round six last year and they are hoping that Tahj Washington gets healthy and contributes this year. Brown is a capable receiver who will give the Dolphins another prospect to develop on a unit that needs more depth. It's a pick the Dolphins don't have to make but we have learned over the years that Grier sticks with the formula he used the previous season if there was some degree of success. In this case, Malik's success might keep Grier focused on finding another gem.

More Dolphins news and analysis