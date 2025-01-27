Breaking down Dolphins' potential Jevon Holland replacements in free agency

When free agency arrives in March, the Miami Dolphins may have two glaring holes at the safety position.

Jevon Holland isn't opposed to staying with the Dolphins, but that comes with the unspoken caveat of how much they are going to pay him. The projections for his next contract won't help the Dolphins' chances of re-signing him.

On the other hand, Jordan Poyer won't cost nearly as much but hasn't really done anything to warrant being brought back on another one-year deal.

Chances are, the Dolphins will head into free agency with a lot of needs across their roster, but safety could be the top priority. They will address the position in the draft, but it is anyone's guess in what round, making free agency the best and most logical option.

Safeties the Dolphins won't be able to afford when free agency begins

Jevon Holland, Miami Dolphins

Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs

Andre Cisco, Jacksonville Jaguars

Teams are going to be spending a lot of money on safeties in 2025. The Dolphins are unlikely to have the cap flexibility to sign one of these three players.

Holland still has a lot of upside potential. Reid and Cisco are options if they move on from their former second-round pick.

Reid is the more experienced veteran, while Cisco has been a bright spot for the Jaguars. All three will likely be paid similar salaries, and Miami, right now, can't afford to retain Holland.

Safety targets the Dolphins could afford to pay in free agency

Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers

Camryn Bynum, Minnesota Vikings

Jeremy Chinn, Washington Commanders

These are the second-tier safeties. Chinn has been consistent in 2024, which will affect his salary situation this offseason. Hufanga fits Chris Grier's injury history projects. He missed a big chunk of 2024, which should drive down his price and into Grier's checkbook balance.

As for Bynum, there is no question he is the physical safety Miami needs. He was coached well by Brian Flores with the Vikings this year, and that aggressive nature should be something the Dolphins look for.

More affordable safety targets the Dolphins should consider

Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders

Xavier Woods, Carolina Panthers

Marcus Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Julian Blackmon, Indianapolis Colts

There are several ways to look at this. If the Dolphins are looking for coverage safeties, Moehrig isn't that guy, and Williams probably isn't anymore, either.

If they want guys who can tackle, Moehrig would have a place on the Dolphins' defense. Of those four, Woods is probably the best option and the most expensive of this group. Woods is on the wrong side of 30 but still put up great numbers, including three interceptions and 119 tackles. Blackmon is a good zone coverage safety and is still under 30.

