Jalen Ramsey trade buzz to Cowboys intensifies after one rumored move

The Miami Dolphins have not traded Jalen Ramsey yet, but there is growing speculation that it is only a matter of time until something happens.

As the month of May continues to tick away, there has been more and more speculation regarding the eventual departure of the best Dolphins' cornerback.

The Dallas Cowboys have come up as one of the rumored destinations. Now, there is more news that sheds light on where the Dolphins' CB could end up.

June 2 remains the likely moving day, as the Dolphins will get more cap relief than if they trade him prior to the end of May. This has been the ongoing speculation after Ramsey was not traded during the draft. With days remaining in the month, it makes sense that the fires may be starting to get a little hotter.

According to Landon Holifield of The Lando Show, Ramsey has purchased a house in Fort Worth. It's important to stress that this is unconfirmed and still just a rumor, but it's potentially significant.

Jalen Ramsey's rumored house purchase could hint at his next team

Nothing in the NFL is a certainty, and players will buy houses all over the country despite playing in other cities. Typically, they move a little closer to home. Ramsey, however, is from Tennessee and played college ball at FSU. Dallas is a great city to live in, but what's the draw for a player who doesn't have a lifelong link to the city?

That's where the speculation comes in. Recent rumors have indicated a move for Ramsey to an NFC team. Dallas is one of those cities that was named prior to him buying a house.

Does this mean the Cowboys are the team he lands with? Of course not, but it does fan the flames of speculation. It would be ironic if he were to live in Dallas but ended up playing for the Washington Commanders.

Regardless of where he ends up living, it appears more and more likely his days of being with the Dolphins are over.

OTAs have begun, and while they are not mandatory, the absence of Ramsey isn't surprising. The Dolphins have moved on from all indications, and Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel, and Anthony Weaver have all made comments that would seem his departure is all but official.

The Dolphins will need to find a replacement for him quickly, especially if they want that new CB to take part in the offseason work before everything breaks down in June.

More Dolphins News and Analysis