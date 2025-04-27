Mike McDaniel basically kissed Jalen Ramsey goodbye right after NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins finished the 2025 NFL Draft with Jalen Ramsey still on the roster, but it won't be long before that changes.

Chris Grier told the media during his post-draft press conference that they received interest from other teams and that while a trade didn't happen this weekend, it will happen when the time is right.

Mike McDaniel was asked about his relationship with Ramsey, and his reply was a clear indication that the Dolphins-Ramsey marriage is beyond repair.

McDaniel has been the speculative problem with Ramsey. Over the course of the last week, it has been reported that McDaniel is losing some of the veterans on the roster. The schtick that worked so well when he arrived in Miami has worn out.

Miami had a discipline issue last year that McDaniel couldn't correct. It isn't the first time fans have heard the stories about McDaniel taking more of an interest in being the friend instead of the coach to players. It works well when you are winning but not so much when you are not.

Asked directly about his relationship, McDaniel said he didn't want to talk about it because it takes away what they are doing with their rookies.

"Speaking on a relationship with Jalen this forum, undercuts what I think is important," said McDaniel. "It wouldn't do justice to these draft picks and what we're trying to do."

His answer said it all.

Mike McDaniel dodging Jalen Ramsey questions tells Dolphins fans everything they need to know

Ramsey is the latest veteran to complain; that will change if things don't change in Miami. McDaniel continues to be a bit flippant with his approach. When the media spoke with second-round pick Jonah Savaiinaea, the new guard said his encounters with McDaniel were great. He said he was funny and making jokes the whole time.

It works for young players but not so much for the older guys who want to win before they retire. This is a problem, and his coaching style has to produce results, or he won't be here. If this is at the core of the Ramsey situation, the Dolphins might be making the wrong decision.

One thing is certain: Ramsey and the Dolphins continue to burn the bridge that connects them, and there are a significant number of problems between the coach and the player that a 360-degree turn is not going to happen.

At some point, Grier must realize that the longer he waits to move Ramsey could ultimately lessen his return in a trade and create more issues inside the building.

