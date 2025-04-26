Dolphins stuck pretending a Jalen Ramsey return is possible (it’s not)

The Jalen Ramsey trade watch continues into Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the chances of a move are slim.

It seems clear that Ramsey's value in a trade is likely a fifth-round pick — maybe a fourth-rounder at most. That shifts a potential move to Saturday, when Day 3 of the draft concludes. General manager Chris Grier met with the press following the Miami Dolphins' big trade for Jonah Savaiinaea and was asked about Ramsey and whether there is a road that returns him to the roster.

Grier said the Dolphins are open to a return, stating they would not close the door, but he wasn't convincing at all and seemed resigned to the fact that whatever bridge is left is not in great shape.

🎥 Chris Grier on potentially amending fences with Jalen Ramsey and bringing him back in 2025: "We never close any doors on anything." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/x59hV8SIFC — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) April 26, 2025

Chances are, the Dolphins will move Ramsey on Saturday. Miami could find a way to move him and draft capital to a team willing to part with a third-round pick. That would get the Dolphins back into Friday night, but Ramsey and a fourth- or fifth-round pick may not be enough to get it done.

The Miami Dolphins don't sound confident about a Jalen Ramsey return in 2025

Grier said the team is not closing the door, but he also said he is focused on the Miami Dolphins and the players who are "here right now, and the draft." That is a clear indication that the Dolphins have had that discussion with Ramsey, and his demeanor says, " Nope, he is gone."

Grier can't afford to say anything else. If he says that Ramsey is gone, it hurt the chances of getting any real value in return for him. The big question is whether they can find a trade partner who will give them something of value in return.

Miami is at a point where keeping Ramsey may be contractual. But if the two sides are this far apart, the Dolphins' hopes of getting a decent return aren't going to happen, no matter what Grier wants everyone to believe.