Jalen Ramsey sends loud and clear message to Dolphins after trade talks turn sour

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey may have wanted to "mutually" part ways, but Ramsey is slamming the door on a potential return in 2025.

Ramsey has been the defensive leader of the Dolphins since he arrived via trade a few years ago. Last year, the Dolphins felt it necessary to keep him happy and gave him more money. Now, a year later, the two sides are at an impasse that seems unrepairable.

General manager Chris Grier met with the Miami media a week before the draft and said the two sides were mutually seeking a trade. He would not speculate on why, but did say that Ramsey did not ask for more money.

On Thursday, Armando Salguero reported that Ramsey wanted to play for a winner and was approached by the Dolphins to take a pay cut. Then, later in the day, Ramsey slammed the door on a potential return.

Jalen Ramsey’s latest IG story post 🤔 pic.twitter.com/fuheWBJPgC — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) April 24, 2025

Between the "Florida" oranges reference and the clearly visible rotting, Ramsey didn't just shut the door on a potential return. He sent a message to Grier that he wants nothing to do with the Dolphins anymore.

There are those that believe Ramsey could still return to the Dolphins with a bump in pay

It would be totally in Grier's wheelhouse to give Ramsey more money to keep him happy. But Ramsey isn't going to be happy — just pacified. At best.

There have been reports of Ramsey not liking what Mike McDaniel is trying to sell. Those reports indicate Ramsey and McDaniel don't see eye-to-eye. That could be a reason why he has wanted out and one of the reasons Grier sidestepped the questions regarding what was going on from Ramsey's side of the bench.

If and when Ramsey is moved, we may learn more about what the former All-Pro cornerback thinks. But for as good as he has been in the NFL, he rarely airs his complaints openly. This may be one of those situations when we learn of the problem years after he is out of the league.