Dolphins already bungled Jalen Ramsey trade saga before it even began

The Miami Dolphins' desire to get some more financial flexibility and remake this roster could lead them down a path that was once thought to be unthinkable. After committing to cornerback Jalen Ramsey via a new contract, the Dolphins are reportedly exploring trade options for the veteran former All-Pro.

While the Dolphins could get a haul of picks and players back for Ramsey in a trade, all while getting away from his very expensive contract in the next few years, Miami may end up inadvertently causing itself some completely unneeded financial headaches.

If the Dolphins trade Ramsey before June 1, they will incur a $25 million dead cap charge, as opposed to spreading it out over the next two seasons if they move him after that date. Miami also missed out on a small chunk of change by waiting this long to start the Ramsey trade rumors.

Miami had given Ramsey a $4 million roster bonus when free agency got started up on March 16, which means they will have essentially lit that money on fire as they operate on some thin margins. The best time to trade him would have been before free agency even got started.

Dolphins messed up Jalen Ramsey trade saga by waiting

Ramsey is still one of the best cornerbacks in the game. His 76.9 PFF grade ranks as the 16th best among 222 qualified players, and he roped in two interceptions last year. Last year was somehow the first season since his rookie campaign in which Ramsey was not named to a Pro Bowl.

The Dolphins might be able to land some serious capital for Ramsey. Even as a defensive back on the wrong side of 30, Ramsey is a productive player who is already locked in until the end of the 2028 season. This isn't a scenario where Miami will get pennies on the dollar for a player in need of a new deal.

If they trade Ramsey, however, Miami may have one of the worst defenses in the league next season. With Kendall Fuller having been released and Jevon Holland joining the Giants on a three-year contract, a Ramsey-less Dolphins secondary could get torn apart without serious reinforcements via the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ramsey asking for a trade is not an ideal situation, as it will be almost impossible for the Dolphins to quickly turn around and find a combination of players who could mimic his performance.