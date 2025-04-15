Dolphins may easily replace Jalen Ramsey by adding these 5 replacements

The Miami Dolphins' secondary could go from bad to worse this offseason. After losing Jevon Holland in free agency, the latest rumors surrounding cornerback Jalen Ramsey could prompt an even bigger turnover of this roster as Miami tries to cling to life in the AFC East.

Ramsey and the Dolphins are reportedly mutually seeking trade options, with Ian Rapoport saying it would not be a surprise if he is playing elsewhere by the time the 2025 season starts. A Ramsey trade may also throw their entire 2025 NFL Draft plans into turmoil.

The Dolphins may spend one of their two Top 50 picks in this class on a cornerback, which could be a sharp change from where they were aiming beforehand. Any one of these five prospects may be coming to Miami as they try to find a replacement for a fringe Hall of Famer like Ramsey.

5 NFL Draft prospects Dolphins can replace Jalen Ramsey with

5. Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

Thomas is a local product who stands 6-2 and has proven to be skilled at using that frame to overwhelm smaller receivers in man coverage. If the Dolphins address other needs in the first round, Thomas could be coming to town on Day 2 as a possible starter.

4. Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter, a former wide receiver, stands 6-3 and has 4.3 speed on the outside. A physical freak with the ball skills to match, Porter is one of the most underrated players in this class and stands out as a premium athlete this defensive staff would love to get their hands on.

3. Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina

Revel only played a handful of games during what was his final college season with the Pirates, but he has also shown enough in his college career to get Miami interested. Players with his size and dominance on film aren't always available when Revel is projected to be drafted.

2. Jahdae Barron, Texas

Barron's versatility enables him to play all over the field, and his ball skills might be one of his most exceptional traits. Barron is a lock to be picked in the first round, though Miami's sudden need for a new cornerback could make it even more likely that Barron will be off the board within the first 20 picks.

1. Will Johnson, Michigan

While the Dolphins could use this pick on an offensive tackle like Kelvin Banks Jr., it seems like any sort of Ramsey trade would unofficially establish pick No. 13 as Johnson's floor. Johnson, who has more career pick-sixes than touchdowns allowed in college, is a high-IQ dynamo who can start right away in the pros.