Jalen Ramsey trade watch hits critical stage for Dolphins on Day 3 of NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins want to trade Jalen Ramsey. Jalen Ramsey wants the Miami Dolphins to trade him.

He was never going to get the Dolphins a Day 2 pick, but it's now Day 3.

General manager Chris Grier was asked about the situation during his opening-night press conference, and he made it clear that the Dolphins were still hoping to move him. There was just no set timetable, and they were not necessarily going to wait until June 1. He said they were going to stick with the players who were in Miami.

Most NFL insiders believe Ramsey will net the Dolphins a fifth-round pick this year or a fourth-round pick next year. Miami could find a way to package him in a move up the board, but there isn't much need at this point as the Dolphins have a selection in Round 4.

If Miami is going to get anything for Ramsey, it will have to happen today. Otherwise, the compensation will be pushed into 2026. That could be a problem for Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel as they may not be around to use that selection.

Jalen Ramsey could be traded during the 5th round of the NFL Draft

Moving the former All-Pro on Saturday makes a lot of sense and could help the Dolphins continue to build their roster. However, if he isn't moved during the draft, he should find a new home over the next month or two.

Financially, the best option for the Dolphins is waiting until June 1 when the cap implications are less taxing. Ramsey doesn't have to be on a roster during OTAs and mini-camp sessions given his experience.

Ramsey isn't going to return to Miami. That bridge seems to be torched. But money changes a lot.

Myles Garrett was set to leave Cleveland to chase a title, but the Browns gave him a huge contract. Suddenly, everything was great in northern Ohio.

The Dolphins could offer Ramsey more money to keep him happy, but considering their attempts to get him to take less may have been the catalyst for this entire drama, it sure seems as though it isn't a matter of if, but simply when.

That "when" could be today.