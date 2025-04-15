3 realistic trade destinations for Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey before the 2025 season

The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are now looking for trade partners with the hopes of swinging a deal before this year's NFL Draft, but who might have interest in the former All-Pro?

Over the span of a few days, the Dolphins were looking to shore up their secondary with a potential first or second-round cornerback in the draft. Now, they may find themselves with two glaring holes in the secondary.

It was reported on Tuesday that the Dolphins and Ramsey are looking for trade partners that would send the Dolphins' best corner out of South Florida. The question is, who may have an interest in Ramsey?



Miami would have to work out a deal where they eat most of the current contract, and compensation would need to be ironed out, but there are plenty of teams that could look at Ramsey and believe adding him would open the options to address other positions in the draft.

Teams who could trade for Miami Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have a big need at corner, one of their only remaining big holes heading into the draft. Arizona only has six picks in the entire draft this year, which could hinder a deal if the Dolphins require a draft selection in 2025 to get a deal done.

They could offer a higher pick in 2026 if the Dolphins were inclined, something they should consider doing with 10 draft picks this year.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers are trying to trade Jaire Alexander, or so the speculation says, and trading for Ramsey would flip a bad Packers contract for a bad Ramsey contract, but the two sides could work out a deal that minimally involves draft pick compensation. A trade between the two teams would make some sense for both sides.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have a new head coach, a new quarterback, and Tom Brady now with a minority ownership of the team. They also need a cornerback, and trading for Ramsey would immediately fix that need and allow them to look elsewhere on days one and two of the draft.

The Raiders have nine draft picks this year, with two extra picks in round six from the compensatory awards. The Dolphins don't have a sixth-round pick this year. A sixth might be way too low for Ramsey, but Las Vegas may be willing to give up a fourth or a fifth.