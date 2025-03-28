Dolphins have eliminated major defensive need ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

It will be an interesting season at linebacker for the Miami Dolphins in 2025. After ending the season with a lot of improvement, the Dolphins' defensive unit looks a lot better on paper.



Anthony Weaver may be twiddling his thumbs as he stares down Chris Grier over his secondary and defensive line woes. But Weaver can at least breathe a little when he looks at his linebacker unit.

Returning as the central figure on the defense, Jordyn Brooks should have another good season with the Dolphins, probably better. Joining him will be Tyrel Dodson, who was an almost must-sign free agent from the list of Miami's own impending free agents this year. Dodson, in only a handful of games in 2024, made his presence felt immediately.

There are questions, specifically with the health of Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips. But Chop Robinson's second season should be even better, and adding former New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. will also make a big splash on the defense.



Gay was a fantastic addition that should pay off immediately, and all year long if he stays healthy.

Miami Dolphins additions to the linebacker unit takes draft pressure off Chris Grier

Grier has enough to worry about with the roster; having another hole at linebacker could have ended the Dolphins' hopes in April.

Miami added K.J. Britt, who will rotate as well into the unit, but overall, the team can now sit back and address other needs when the draft arrives.

The Dolphins will still likely take a linebacker at some point, and the middle of the fourth or fifth round would be a perfect spot to add a quality linebacker that can contribute early.

But if Miami manages to go through the draft without adding an interior or outside linebacker, they can take comfort in knowing they did in free agency, unlike defensive tackle.

