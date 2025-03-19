Dolphins beef up defense by signing Super Bowl champion starting linebacker

The Miami Dolphins' defense is very much a work in progress, as they need to find a few more tough players with a winning pedigree to turn this unit around. One such player has been floating around the free agent miasma at linebacker, and Miami pounced on him.

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr, who spent last season with the New Orleans Saints. If he can turn back the clock to his Kansas City days, Miami may be able to steal a high-end starting linebacker without breaking the bank.

Gay will join KJ Britt and Tyrel Dodson in the Miami linebacker room. While clearly an iffy room that has to prove a ton of people wrong, the Dolphins are correct in assuming that a new defensive scheme should help Gay get his career back on the right track.

Dolphins sign former Chiefs LB Willie Gay Jr.

Gay's Pro Football Focus grade last season was 43.9, which ranks 173rd out of 189 qualified linebackers. He needs to get back on track after failing in New Orleans, and Miami's defense could give him the confidence boost he needs to return to his past heights in red and yellow.

Gay started 47 games in four years for Kansas City before going to New Orleans, and he played a big role on two Super Bowl champions. New Orleans, who saw Dennis Allen get fired amid a terrible season, may have been too toxic for any fringe players to have success last year.

Gay could end up as a starting linebacker if the Dolphins don't address this hole at any point in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there is a very good chance they burn a pick on a possible running mate. In a base defense, Gay and a rookie could be an upgrade over the below-average play they had last season.

Rolling the dice on a young player like Gay makes sense for this front office, especially when he can slam his two Super Bowl rings down on Chris Grier's table. 2025 will be a full-on make-or-break season for Gay.