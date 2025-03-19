Bold predictions for the Dolphins after the first wave of free agency

The offseason provides a painful reminder of what happened last season. It's also a time to look ahead, hopefully with confidence and excitement.

There are a lot of questions surrounding the Miami Dolphins in 2025. From the quarterback position to the head coach, nothing with this team is off the table when it comes to the challenges that await.

Naturally, there will be bad games, but Miami has to limit them.

Fans are tired of seeing the Dolphins fail in the big games. With so much riding on the 2025 season, it's time to change. Here are some predictions for the Dolphins 2025 season that fans should hope come true.

5 big predictions for the Dolphins' offseason (and 2025 season) after the first wave of free agency

1. Chris Grier finally gets it right and fixes the offensive line

The Dolphins began rebuilding their offensive line by signing James Daniels and Larry Borom in free agency. It's a start, but work is still required. Fortunately, Chris Grier can add the missing pieces in the draft.

Offensive line coach Butch Barry would be thrilled to have a better group of players to work with, and when Grier gets him those players, the line is going to improve considerably. It has been a long time since the Dolphins had a tough line that can win in the trenches.

2. Dolphins' defense will be a top-five statistical unit

Anthony Weaver enters his second season with the Dolphins, the first time a defensive coordinator has stuck around for consecutive seasons in Miami since Josh Boyer was in control of the defense.

Miami's defense was good down the stretch, and that was with injuries. Weaver should get Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips back on the field this year, and the Dolphins will make changes in the secondary. Jevon Holland is gone, but the Dolphins have time to upgrade the secondary in the draft. They got a head start by signing Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis in free agency.

3. Tua Tagovailoa proves 2023 was not a fluke

A better offensive line will do wonders for the Dolphins' quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa, despite his 2.2-second release, needs more time in the pocket. Defenses have eliminated his first (and sometimes) second read. By that time, defenses were swarming him.

In 2023, Tua led the league in yardage, and he could do it again, but he doesn't need to. With more time in the pocket, he can stay healthy and make additional reads. That is what will make Miami's offense better.

4. Dolphins finally beat the Bills on the road

The road to the playoffs is made a lot easier by winning the division, and the Dolphins need to beat the Bills to do so.

If the Dolphins get tougher on both sides of the ball, they can go toe-to-toe with Buffalo, who they have almost beaten a few times over the last couple of years. This has to be the pinned message in the team's locker room. "Beat the Bills, no matter what."

More Dolphins News and Analysis