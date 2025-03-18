Dolphins' free agency grades for Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis

Before free agency began, the Miami Dolphins knew they needed to find new players to fill the expected holes at safety. Did they do that?

Jevon Holland waved goodbye to the Dolphins and headed to the New York Giants. His contract may not have been as high as expected, but he will get the money he deserves.

Jordan Poyer has yet to sign with an NFL team and will likely follow Holland out the door. When free agency began, Patrick McMorris and Jordan Colbert were the only two safeties on the roster, but that quickly changed.

Dolphins improved their safety unit with the addition of Ifeatu Melifonwu and Ashtyn Davis

Ifeatu Melifonwu grade: C

The promising and still young Melifonwu has yet to reach his ceiling. That sounds familiar to those who have been tracking Holland's progression over the last four years. On paper, he isn't better than Holland but is better than the aging Poyer. Melifonwu has to stay healthy, though, and his history of being off the field is a reason the Dolphins are likely to still add a top safety prospect in the draft.

The former Detroit Lions undrafted safety has missed considerable time, including 14 games last season.

If Melifonwu can stay healthy, there is a good opportunity for him in Miami. He has two interceptions and 53 tackles in 37 games, so there is a lot of room for improvement. The cash-strapped Dolphins could have done better but are taking a low-cost flyer on a guy who could prove to be valuable.

Ashtyn Davis grade: B

Davis has spent his first five NFL seasons with the New York Jets, where he posted eight interceptions and 175 tackles. He can support the run well enough and is good enough in coverage to become a full-time starter in Anthony Weaver's defense. He has played both safety positions, offering more flexibility.

Davis is an upgrade over Poyer and maybe Holland, despite the numbers not being close. He is more well-rounded in coverage and tackles better, something Holland struggled with. While Holland is a hard-hitting safety, Davis is more of a traditional wrap-and-drive type, which the Dolphins need. Davis doesn't have the starting resume, however. Davis needs to be on the field, where more reps will help him improve.

Neither of the Dolphins' additions is guaranteed to start, but of the two, Davis has the better chance. The signings ease some pressure ahead of the draft, but they still need to search for a starter in April.

