Dolphins steal from the Jets yet again with latest free-agent signing

As free agency continues to click along toward the official start on Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. EST, the Miami Dolphins continue to rack up players who are filling needs across the roster.

Moments after signing wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine on Tuesday, the Dolphins are adding another player, this time on the defensive side of the ball.

Anthony Weaver may not have Jevon Holland to work with this year, not that it worked out well last year, but he has two new faces already in this young two-day-old free agency period. Hours after adding Ifeatu Melifonwu to play safety, the Dolphins are adding another one, this time for a division rival.

According to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz on Tuesday, the Dolphins are finalizing a deal that will bring former New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis to South Florida. The move is one you would expect from a team that is trying to keep costs down. The contract has not been finalized, but Davis's history would indicate his deal shouldn't be big.

Davis has been with the Jets since being selected in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In his five seasons, he has played both safety spots, but he has only started 22 of the 69 games he appeared in.

Even after addition of former New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis, Miami Dolphins still don't have a proven starter at either safety position

The Dolphins don't have much of a choice when it comes to filling the gaps on their roster. Money is a problem, and the best talent costs money Miami doesn't have. They could invest a top selection in the position, and many believe they will draft a safety at some point before round four.

Melifonwu and Davis will compete with second-year player Patrick McMorris, who doesn't have much experience either after missing most of his rookie season in 2024.

Davis is an average talent who may prove to have more value with more opportunity. He has eight interceptions in his career to go along with 175 tackles.

