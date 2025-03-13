Dolphins reportedly swap linebackers with in-state NFC rival

The Miami Dolphins need playmakers; they also need bodies, and they need experience to fill several holes on the roster. Then, they need to add quality depth. They just did.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins made the smart decision to bring back linebacker Tyrel Dodson. Dodson impressed with his ball-hawking skills and tackling ability in limited time with Miami. Now, the Dolphins are adding another to their linebacker group

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, Miami has reportedly signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker K.J. Britt, and, coincidentally, former Dolphins linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has signed with the Buccaneers.

What Miami Dolphins fans need to know about former Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB K.J. Britt

As mentioned, it's a one-year deal for Britt, who has spent his first four NFL seasons in Tampa. He has appeared in all but nine games during his career and has started 15 games, most of them coming in 2024, when he started 11 of the 14 games he played in.

Britt has 126 tackles and a half-sack on his resume. He is not a guy who will start for the Dolphins unless something goes wrong. At best, he will provide depth. In his four seasons, he has spent more time on special teams, where he has taken more than 60 percent of the snaps in his first three seasons. That dropped to just 29 percent last year due to injury and playing more defensive snaps.

It will be interesting to see the contract details and if his deal is guaranteed at all. He isn't going to be a penciled-in guarantee for the 53, but the Dolphins are not looking for premium play with this signing. Britt is still developing, and it's another low-cost, low-risk signing to supplement the roster.

Britt will line up outside where Miami needs to get a little more personnel, but don't expect him to make a huge impact. Instead, the Dolphins need to get Mohamed Kamara more involved on the defense. Britt will likely compete for snaps with returning linebacker Quinton Bell.

