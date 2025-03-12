Dolphins bring back promising defender after opting to not apply tender

Prior to the start of free agency, the Miami Dolphins informed promising young linebacker Quinton Bell that he would not be tendered. Bell was expected to hit free agency, but now it appears that he will soon be back with the Dolphins.

During Miami's 2024 training camp, Bell stood out as one of the more intriguing linebackers. Fans were disappointed that his play in camp didn't get him more work during the season. It was good enough to land him a spot on the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins didn't feel Bell was worth the tender prices, but clearly believed they could get him back. Recently, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported they have agreed to a new one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million.

Bell has a lot of potential, but he will enter the season needing to battle for a roster spot. It will be his second year in Anthony Weaver's system, and if he can continue to develop, there is no reason to believe he won't have a legitimate shot at making the team.

Quinton Bell, 2024 training camp standout, returning to Miami Dolphins

Bell's career has been interesting, as he has only recorded three seasons of accrued play since entering the league.

In 2019, he was drafted in the seventh round by the Las Vegas Raiders, but he didn't appear in a game. In 2020, he played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then didn't take the field in 2021. In 2022, he joined the Atlanta Falcons and then didn't appear in a game again in 2023.

If he can make the Dolphins roster this year, it will be his first back-to-back seasons with an NFL team. With Miami in 2024, Bell appeared in all 17 games (including three starts), registering 27 tackles, three for losses, and one sack.

The Dolphins need to get better at linebacker, and while Bell won't be challenging for a starter role, there is a lot to like about what he brings to the team, especially if he continues to develop and fight like he did last offseason.

Keep up with all the Dolphins in-house free agent moves by following our continuing list.

More Dolphins News and Analysis