Dolphins create new problem by surprisingly moving on from promising defender

Miami Dolphins fans are counting down the days until free agency begins unofficially on Monday and officially on Wednesday, but we now know one player who will not be back.

After releasing Kendall Fuller and Durham Smythe (who signed a one-year deal with Chicago), the Dolphins have opted not to retain one of their restricted free agents.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins have informed promising linebacker, Quinton Bell, that he will not be tendered ahead of free agency and will become available.

Dolphins have informed LB Quinton Bell that they will not be tendering him; he now will become a free agent Wednesday afternoon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2025

The decision is a bit of a surprise, and the Dolphins are again making a hole in a unit that needs depth. Bell was impressive during training camp last year but didn't make the same impact on the field.

It would seem as though the Dolphins either don't see him as part of their future or don't believe he would have been worth the tender price.

Dolphins don't believe Quinton Bell is worth the tender price

As a restricted free agent, the Dolphins could have applied one of three tenders to Bell. The first-round tender would carry a $7.5 million contract, while a second-round tender would carry a $5.3 million deal. The Dolphins were not going to pay Bell those numbers.

A third option, which would have allowed the Dolphins to match any offer, the "Right of First Refusal" designation would still carry a $3.2 million contract.

Chances are, Bell will test free agency and see if he can get a better-than-minimum contract, and he may bring that back to Miami. The Dolphins could also sign him for less, but if that were the case, they likely would have already done that.

Bell has spent three seasons in the NFL, having previously played five games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and the Atlanta Falcons for four games in 2022. Last season with the Dolphins, he started three games but was available for all 17. He took 257 snaps on defense and 372 on special teams.

