Jevon Holland remains the biggest question for the Miami Dolphins this offseason. They will need to create a lot of cap room to retain him.

Holland isn't officially going to be gone but the likelihood of him staying his almost zero. The Dolphins have too many holes to believe Holland's departure will get them another compensatory pick in 2026. They simply need to spend to fill the roster and it's already been reported he won't be franchise tagged.

Outside of Holland, the Dolphins don't have a lot of players that will generate much interest on the free agent market but here are three others who might not be back even if the Dolphins hoped they would.

Calais Campbell should chase the Super Bowl in 2025

Campbell was one of the Dolphins' best additions in 2025, and his play on the field is enough that Chris Grier will look to fill other potential roster holes with aging veterans who might have another year left. For Campbell, it is not about the level of play but the level of interest in returning. Campbell will get phone calls when the market opens, and the chances of him being back with Miami is slim.

Robert Jones will get his share of attention early in free agency

The Dolphins have to do better than Jones, but of the two impending free-agent guards, Jones has the higher upside. Miami should want to retain him, but there has been speculation, possibly generated by his agent, that there could be significant interest once the free agency period begins. Jones isn't going to get some massive contract, but he might get more than this front office is willing to offer.

Tyrel Dodson was claimed off waivers and will now hit the market

Hard to believe the Seahawks released their top tackler of the 2024 season. The Dolphins benefited from claiming him, but now, he is likely going to draw enough interest to walk away.

Dodson has some promising talent and has yet to reach his ceiling. He is still young coming off his seventh season but this could be the year he gets the deserved attention. He won't break anyone's bank, and that could be reason enough for Miami to find a way to keep him. The interest, however, will be there.

