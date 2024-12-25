Jevon Holland and 4 Dolphins who definitely shouldn't be back in 2025

It's hard to believe the Miami Dolphins' regular season will end in just two weeks. Christmas is here, and we are reminded of how quickly this season turned around from one of promise and hope to one of crossing fingers and praying.

On Christmas morning, Santa will deliver toys to all the good girls and boys, but not everyone will wake up merry and bright. Some will not be getting candy in their stockings.

For the Dolphins, there are players (and a coach and general manager) who should expect a few lumps of coal, or in this case, a termination of their contracts.

Santa will be giving these 5 Dolphins a lump of coal for Christmas this year

Jevon Holland

Holland is having a difficult season, and he could be playing his way out of the Dolphins' future plans. After Week 16, he is PFF's 95th-ranked safety.

Holland looked lost at times and not engaged. Some wondered if he was simply trying to get through the season. Missed tackles, bad angles, and a clear step back from previous seasons, Holland's 2024 is one to forget and will likely create a hole on the roster come March.

Jordan Poyer

Fans still wonder what might have happened had Poyer not been flagged for a personal foul hit against the Bills. That alone deserves a lump of coal, but the fact he talked about how the Dolphins were easy to beat if you could just get a lead on them is more deserving, especially when you consider that Poyer's impact on the team was negligible.

Liam Eichenberg

If there was any doubt about Eichenberg's future in Miami, Week 16 might have answered it. Eichenberg rotated with guard Isaiah Wynn, and the offense was clearly better when Eichenberg was on the sideline. After four long seasons with the Dolphins, it appears that his time in Miami will end when the calendar turns to the NFL 2025 season.

Danny Crossman

It is hard to imagine how Crossman has managed to keep his job. If Brian Flores' time in Miami wasn't bad enough, he gave us Crossman. The special teams unit is one of the worst in the NFL, but somehow, he has managed to keep his job. Maybe this offseason will be different, but probably not.

Chris Grier

This year, the Dolphins have done enough to likely keep him around another season, if not longer. Grier's inability to build a strong roster remains a huge question mark, but Stephen Ross doesn't see him as part of the problem; he fully believes he is the solution despite possibly missing the playoffs this year.

